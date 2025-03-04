Bandhan Life Insurance appoints Maneesh Mishra as Chief Product & Marketing Officer

Bandhan Life Insurance, a life insurance company, announced the appointment of Maneesh Mishra as chief product and marketing officer. Mishra will lead product design, management, and marketing, strengthening the company’s growth and innovation agenda.

Mishra brings over 23 years of experience in the life insurance industry, covering product development, sales strategy, and corporate sales. His expertise in bancassurance and distribution partnerships has helped scale businesses, for companies like IndiaFirst Life Insurance and HDFC Life, where he successfully led new product initiatives and sales strategies.

Satishwar B., MD and CEO, Bandhan Life Insurance, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Maneesh. His deep understanding of product lifecycle management and innovation will be invaluable as we expand our reach and drive customer-centric solutions. With Maneesh on board, we are confident in driving sustainable growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Commenting on his appointment, Maneesh Mishra said, “I’m excited to join Bandhan Life at this important growth stage. The company’s customer-centric approach and focus on innovation presents multiple opportunities to grow. I look forward to collaborating with the team to create long-term value for our customers.”