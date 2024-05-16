Bandhan Life ropes in Indranil Dutta as its chief business officer- Bancassurance

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The appointment demonstrates its commitment to becoming a top multi-channel life insurance company.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Bandhan Life has appointed Indranil Dutta as the chief business officer - Bancassurance. This appointment aims to indicate its dedication to evolving into a top multi-channel life insurance company with a broader range of products.
Indranil Dutta has 23 years of expertise in insurance, banking, and sales, with a focus on bancassurance, at Bandhan Life. He had a key role in the growth of Axis Bank's partnership with Max Life.
Before, he had important positions at Tata AIG Life Insurance, ABN AMRO Bank, and Citibank. Indranil's established history in managing relationships, analytical skills, and creative sales methods will be highly beneficial in growing Bandhan Life and increasing its impact.
Indranil joins Bandhan Life aiming to secure its financial goals. Bandhan seeks to leverage its digital prowess to enable bank partners to offer customised solutions, focusing on customer satisfaction.
The appointment strengthens the company's commitment to a skilled workforce and the dynamic leadership team driving strategic initiatives and overall growth.