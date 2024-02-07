Banijay Asia expands into southeast Asia with CreAsia Studio, appoints Jessica Kam-Engle as EVP

Jessica was most recently head of content and fevelopment for Disney+ in APAC, during which she commissioned more than 60 scripted and non-scripted original series across the region. During 2017-21 she was head of original production for HBO Asia overseeing its original productions across Asia in 10 languages, including TV series. Prior to HBO, she has been an independent film producer, based out of Beijing and Hong Kong from 2008 to 2016, during which time she produced 10 feature films.