Banijay Asia promotes Rajesh Chadha as chief operating officer of the scripted division

Banijay Asia, a part of media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay, today announced the promotion of Rajesh Chadha to chief operating officer of its scripted division. Previously serving as EVP and business head- scripted, Rajesh has been pivotal in driving the success of its scripted content across various platforms.
In his elevated role, Rajesh will spearhead the development, production, and strategic operations of the scripted division. His promotion is in line with Banijay Asia's commitment to strengthen its market leadership in producing compelling, narrative-driven content.
Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO of Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, commented on the promotion, stating, "Rajesh’s journey with us has been marked by remarkable achievements and relentless dedication to excellence. As he steps into his new role, I am confident that Rajesh will continue to lead our Scripted Division to new heights, reinforcing our commitment to delivering outstanding content that engages audiences worldwide."
Expressing his enthusiasm for his new responsibilities, Rajesh Chadha said, “It’s an absolute privilege to be given this opportunity to further contribute to Banijay Asia’s journey. Having been a part of this incredible team has been an enriching experience, and I am eager to embrace the challenges and opportunities this new role brings. Together, we aim to continue innovating and captivating our audience with high-quality, impactful narratives.”
A media veteran with over 30 years of experience, Rajesh has worked with Endemol, BBC Studios and RBNL, amongst others. He has spearheaded content execution of multiple seasons of award-winning OTT series like Criminal Justice, Out of Love, Rudra, The Night Manager and The Trial, amongst others. As a founder of IMRC Entertainment, he also produced fiction and non-fiction shows across Star Network, Sony TV, Zee TV & Colors.