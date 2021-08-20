BARC India appoints Nakul Chopra as CEO

Chopra, who has been appointed as the incoming CEO, joined the BARC India Board in 2016 and was subsequently appointed the Chairman of the company (2018-19). In January 2020, he was appointed a member of its Oversight Committee. He has been an integral part of the Advertising and Media fraternity and served as the CEO, India and South Asia Publicis Worldwide, for over a decade. BARC will benefit from his wealth of knowledge and experience of over four decades.