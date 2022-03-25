BARC India appoints Shashi Sinha as new Chairman

Speaking on the appointment, Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, said, “I am excited to be given this opportunity as the Chairman of BARC at a time when the industry is undergoing many changes and the measurement body continues to grow. Over the last decade, BARC has evolved to become a robust currency and developed into a strong base for decision making for all stakeholders. I look forward to continue working with the team at BARC and I am confident that together we will be able to add and bring in more value to the broadcast ecosystem.”