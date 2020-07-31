BARC India’s COO Romil Ramgarhia moves on

In a statement issued today, BARC India confirmed this development.
Romil Ramgarhia, chief operating officer, BARC India has resigned. He joined the organization in July 2014 as the chief business officer and was elevated to take up the role of COO in June 2018.
“Romil Ramgarhia has resigned from the services of BARC India effective 31 July, 2020,” shared BARC India.
Ramagarhia was one of the founding members of BARC India. In his previous stints, he has worked with Zee Entertainment Enterprise as CCO, Viacom 18 Media as head of commercial, Bharti Airtel as manager and at Asian Paints as an account executive.