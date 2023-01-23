Barcode Entertainment appoints Ajay Kulkarni as Business Head

Rahul Khanna, co-founder of Barcode Entertainment, added, “We are immensely happy to have Ajay on board as the Business Head at Barcode. Having experienced growth at a lightning-fast pace, we are setting our sights on leveraging this growth momentum and scaling new heights to be the next big thing in the influencer, content and live commerce space. And Ajay’s expertise aligns perfectly with this vision. His journey, which is more than a decade long - will surely ignite a spark and help us as we continue to strengthen our team and grow our business.”

Ajay has also recently authored a book on Globalization and International Advertising published by Sheth Publications.