Barista Coffee Company onboards Priyankar Singh as General Manager - Marketing

Barista Coffee Company has roped in Priyankar Singh as General Manager - Marketing. Singh holds more than 14 years of experience in Marketing, Brand Strategy and Communication across North and South India. Over the years he has worked with reputed companies where he looked after overall Marketing & Brand Communication. As General Manager - Marketing he will be responsible for creating high impact marketing campaigns and works towards strengthening brand connect.
Priyankar Singh says, “I'm excited to work with Barista Coffee Company because I believe it will be an incredible experience for my professional and personal growth. The opportunity will provide me with valuable experience in the Food and Beverage industry, while also exposing me to a new area of business.
Singh started his career with Tag Media Network in Bangalore, later he joined Inox Leisure Limited where he worked for almost a decade. He has experience in Marketing & Brand Strategy, Retail Marketing, Driving Growth, Customer Innovation & Team Management, Alliances and celebrity management along with New Launches.
Rajat Agrawal, CEO Barista says, Priyankar will be a great asset to our organisation, his all-round experience working on various domains will help us to create a platform to scale and connect to our consumers better. Further, he would be an integral part in our next phase of growth. I wish him all the best in his journey with us.