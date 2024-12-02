Barun Prabhakar joins GRM Overseas as Group Chief Marketing Officer

GRM Overseas, a leading exporter of Basmati rice, and a leading player in the India’s FMCG sector, has appointed Barun Prabhakar as its group chief marketing officer (CMO). In his role, Barun will spearhead the brand marketing initiatives for GRM’s diverse portfolio, which includes both domestic and international brands. His role will also emphasise on enhancing GRM’s presence both internationally and within the domestic markets, while also playing a key role in the growth of the Food FMCG business, which the company is focussed on presently.



Barun brings over 20 years of experience in driving business growth, building brands, and leading high-performing teams. He has a rich experience in the consumer industry and has delivered a number of successful assignments for various large-sized companies like Leayan Global (Red Chief Shoes), Wildcraft, Woodland, and most recently at Liberty Shoes, where he successfully revitalized the brand with innovative campaigns that resonated with younger audiences.



GRM’s flagship home brand, 10X, offers a wide range of staples like basmati rice, atta, and oil, while its modern brand, Faashta, focuses on ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings such as biryani kits, noodles, and poha. Additionally, GRM has acquired the contemporary coffee brand RAGE and is actively expanding its portfolio with progressive acquisitions.

Atul Garg, managing director of GRM Overseas, commented, "We are thrilled to have Barun join our team and are confident that together we will achieve remarkable milestones and solidify GRM's position as a global leader in food solutions. Barun will lead the next leg of brand establishment for GRM, which started with the signing of the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as its brand ambassador.



We will remain focussed on solidifying our position in the Tier II and Tier III cities, with a specific on the youth population. Leveraging his past experiences, Barun will help us in achieving our target of high single digit market share in the food FMCG industry in India, while our strategy of having multiple brand and multiple products would contribute positively to our growth.



This marks an exciting chapter in GRM’s journey toward becoming a global leader in both staples and new-age food solutions.”