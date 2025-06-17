Bata Group appoints Panos Mytaros as its new global Chief Executive Officer

The Bata Group has announced the appointment of Panos Mytaros as its new global chief executive officer, effective September 15, 2025, succeeding Sandeep Kataria, who has led the Group since 2020.

Sandeep has helmed Bata through a significant period of transformation, navigating the challenges of a global pandemic and a fast-evolving retail landscape. Under his leadership, Bata accelerated its digital agenda, streamlined operations, expanded into new markets, modernised business practices, and laid the foundations for future growth.

Mytaros brings over 30 years of global leadership experience in the footwear and leather industry. He joins Bata following a distinguished career at ECCO, where he held several senior positions including, most recently, chief executive officer from 2021 to 2024.

"Mytaros is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a passion for footwear craftsmanship,” said Graham Allan, chairman of the Bata Group. “His track record in brand building and developing compelling footwear collections, as well as in leading complex international organizations, made him the ideal candidate to guide Bata through our next phase of growth. We are delighted to welcome Panos to the Bata Group.”