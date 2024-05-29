Bata India names Deepika Deepti as head of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Her previous stint was with Metro Brands as senior VP of marketing.
Bata India has announced the appointment of Deepika Deepti as the head of marketing. She has over two decades of experience in marketing and business roles at leading footwear brands.
Prior to joining Bata India, Deepti held the position of senior VP of marketing at Metro Brands. She is known for bringing in sneaker culture in India through her roles at adidas and CAMP SMA.
Commenting on the appointment, Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India said, “As Bata India continues to innovate and adapt to evolving consumer preferences through premiumisation, casualisation and building strong style credentials. I am confident that Deepika’s expertise in driving business growth and building strong brand equity will reinforce our position as the industry leader.”
Commenting on her appointment, Deepti said, "Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for close to a century. I am excited for this new journey and can’t wait to bring in unique experiences for Bata’s vast portfolio of brands! I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging our collective expertise to further strengthen the brand's position in the market."