Batjuban Nongbet rejoins Voot as VP & Head Growth & Innovation, Partnerships & Revenue Strategy

He was previously working with Amazon Prime Video.
Viacom18 has recently roped in Batjuban Nongbet as VP & head growth & innovation, partnerships & revenue strategyfor Voot. He joins from Amazon India where he worked for 8 months and was looking after living room devices partnerships, Amazon Prime Video. This is Nongbet's second stint with the media group. He previously worked with Viacom18 for more than 13 years.
A marketing, sales & business development professional with over 16 years of work experience Ningbet has worked across OTT, Media & Entertainment, BFI & Pharma. In the past, he has also worked with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Cadila Pharmaceuticals