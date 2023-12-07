BBC appoints Samir Shah as its Head of Organisation

He was previously a director on BBC's board leading political and current affairs television.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has named Samir Shah as the head of the organisation. Formerly a director on the company's board, he has held significant positions overseeing political and current affairs television within the corporation.
Shah assumes the role following the resignation of Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, earlier in the year. An official inquiry disclosed that Sharp violated public appointment regulations by failing to disclose assistance provided to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leading to his acquisition of an £800,000 loan.
Presently serving as the chief executive officer of the British production company, Juniper Communications, Shah was born in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. He migrated to England in 1960 and holds a geography degree from the University of Hull, along with a doctorate from the University of Oxford.
As reported by Reuters, the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport, responsible for the appointment of the chairman role, has refrained from providing comments. Shah is scheduled to undergo questioning by cross-party Members of Parliament from the House of Commons Media, Culture, Media, and Sport Select Committee as part of the pre-appointment scrutiny process before assuming formal responsibilities at the BBC.