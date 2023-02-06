BBC News elevates Tejash Kothari to Head Of Marketing

He was previously working as Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific.
Tejash Kothari has been promoted to head of marketing at BBC News. He will be leading the trade and consumer marketing for BBC News, CBeebies and WorldService languages. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile. Kothari has been with the media company for around 8 years. He joined BBC News in 2015 as marketing manager, Asia Pacific.
Previously, he worked with DNA as Associate Vice President Marketing and was responsible for national marketing, brand management, product management, build loyalty - reader connect and engagement, strategic and tactical alliances and create and manage intellectual properties for brand.
Kothari also had prior stints with Gini & Jony and Kewal Kiran Clothing.