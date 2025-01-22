BBC Studios' Sameer Gogate joins JioStar as Business Head of Colors

BBC Studios' Sameer Gogate has joined JioStar as Business Head of Colors, according to an internal mailer sent within JioStar.

From July 2019 to January 2025, Sameer served as the general manager of India Productions at BBC Studios. In this role, he led the production of local adaptations of BBC formats, including multiple seasons of Criminal Justice, Broken News (Press), and Jhalak Dikhla Ja (Dancing With the Stars). He also oversaw original productions such as Highway Love, Ishq in the Air, School of Lies, Kaisi Hai Yariyan, Tujhpe Main Fida, and the recent hit Shekhar Home.

As mentioned in the mail, Kaumidi Mahajan, Rohini Singh, Madhuja Banerjee, and Shakeel Memon will report to him with immediate effect.

"This marks a special homecoming for Sameer, who is returning to the organization after 13 years. During his previous tenure, he was part of the founding team of Colors," read the email.

Prior to his tenure at BBC Studios, Gogate was the head of revenue and business development at Vuclip, a leading video-on-demand service, starting in January 2017. Before Vuclip, he served as the chief development officer at Eros International Media, focusing on investments in original content creation.

Earlier in his career, he was the business head of the Films Division at Endemol India, where he led the company's entry into Bollywood and Southern cinema. He also held significant roles at Viacom18, managing commercial operations for Colors and overseeing syndication and acquisitions for Viacom18 Motion Pictures.