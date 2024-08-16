BBDO appoints Nancy Reyes as president and CEO, promotes Robertson to chairman

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
BBDO Worldwide has appointed Andrew Robertson as chairman, effective October 1, with Nancy Reyes set to take over as president and CEO.
Reyes, who joined BBDO last year as CEO of the Americas, has a background in senior positions at TBWA and Ogilvy.
BBDO took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Robertson, who has been at the helm of BBDO for 20 years, will continue to play an active role in supporting the company and mentoring employees in his new position.