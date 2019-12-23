BBDO India appoints Jazryk Gill as Vice President

BBDO India strengthens its Delhi management team by getting on board Jazryk Gill as Vice President. She will be reporting to Nikhil Mahajan, EVP and Chief Growth Officer.
With close to thirteen years of experience in advertising and marketing Jazryk has worked with some reputed advertising agencies like Dentsu Marcom, Wieden+Kennedy, Cheil and Lowe Lintas.
She started her journey at JWT and worked for close to five years there handling accounts like Nokia, Sony and Pizza Hut. Thereafter, she did a stint in marketing at Nat Geo, as part of their trade marketing team, she was one of the champions at Nat Geo in building Nat Geo properties.
She has cut her teeth across various categories working on different brands such as Dulux, Airtel, Make in India, Eicher Polaris Multix, Apollo Munich Life Insurance, Fabindia, Samsung and Google.
Commenting on Jazryk ‘s appointment, Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO India, says, “Jazryk is a welcome addition to our leadership team at Delhi. She brings with herself a great blend of purpose and performance orientation to our business. Her sense of ownership is inspiring and her passion is contagious. I am certain she will be add more value in what we have to offer to our partners and she will be an active agent of change that we are championing at BBDO.”
Nikhil Mahajan, general manager and EVP and chief growth officer - BBDO India, added, “Jazryk is a new age thinker and a doer. Her effortless understanding and knowledge of ‘Now’ is a great ingredient for shaping the future of our brands and the role we play as brand custodians. She has successfully practiced and demonstrated the power of media agnostic ideas that moves today’s generation and we can’t wait for her to take that to the next level here at BBDO.”
On joining BBDO India, Jazryk said, “I have always admired BBDO for some of their iconic work on Ariel, Mirinda, Whisper and the recent work on All Out. Specially now, when there is so much noise from every other brand, its become all the more important for a brand to talk in a language that connects with a consumer. This is what I wanted to be a part of. An agency that believes in identifying relevant contexts that are moving today’s individuals and then finding a way of placing the brand in those conversations. Its then that a communication piece becomes more than just an ad. I am thrilled to be working with the talent that BBDO has and cant wait to be a part of their future endeavours.”