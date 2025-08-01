BBDO India elevates Shruthi Subramaniam to Executive Creative Director – Mumbai

BBDO India has announced the elevation of Shruthi Subramaniam to the role of executive creative director – Mumbai. With over 14 years of experience, Shruthi brings a combination of creative excellence and strategic acumen to her new leadership role.

At BBDO India, Subramaniam has been the creative force behind campaigns for global brands such as WhatsApp, Bumble, Neutrogena. Her portfolio also includes work for industry giants like Unilever and Mercedes-Benz - projects that are as impactful as they are culturally meaningful.

In her new role, Subramaniam joins BBDO India’s core leadership team, where she will help shape the agency’s creative direction, lead key client partnerships, and mentor emerging talent. Her focus will be on driving innovation in both storytelling and “story-doing,” while pushing the boundaries of modern advertising.

Commenting on Subramaniam’s promotion, Josy Paul, chairman & CCO, BBDO India, said, “Shruthi’s work is famous, her craft is brilliant, and her vision for the future of advertising is inspiring. She’s been an integral part of BBDO India’s growth story. With our vibrant, diverse talent pool, we’re confident she’ll bring even more value to our clients while moving the agency and industry forward.”

Speaking on her new role,, ECD, BBDO India shared, “The BBDO Ashram is my home - I want to decorate it with ideas, fill each room with the warmth of conversation, and have people over who never want to leave. Belonging is the start of everything. My wish is to make people belong, bloom and become.”