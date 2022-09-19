BBH appoints two new ECD's

Priya Gurnani & Arvind Menon have been promoted as Executive Creative Directors.
BBH India (a Publicis Groupe agency) today announced the elevation of Priya Gurnani & Arvind Menon to become Executive Creative Directors. Both Priya & Arvind have been Senior Creative Directors and will continue to report to BBH India's Chief Creative Officer & CEO, Russell Barrett.
With over 15 years of experience, Priya specialises in building creative communication that is at the intersection of brands, culture and consumer behaviour. In the past, she has worked with Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, McCann Worldwide and has created culture-defining work for brands like Stayfree, Yatra.com, Heineken, Kingfisher Ultra, Amstel and Zee5. Most recently, she conceptualised and wrote the lyrics to a rap song for the entertainment channel – Zing's Apni Vibe Apni Tribe campaign. In 2009, she was amongst the winners of the Cannes Young Lions.
Armed with 13 years of experience, Arvind most recently led the creative team at Publicis Emil as a Senior Creative Director. With diverse experience, including a stint at a media agency, Arvind specialises in building medium-agnostic integrated campaigns. In the past, he has worked on brands like Mercedes, Frooti, Axe, Burger King, Aditya Birla Capital, Heinz, TRESemmé, Surf and Taj Mahal Tea. Arvind's work has been awarded locally and internationally at forums including Kyoorius, AMES and Campaign Asia Digital Crest. He has represented India as a student at Cannes, and a young competitor at Spikes.
Russell Barrett, CCO & CEO, BBH India, said, "It's always great to welcome brilliant talent to key leadership positions, but it's even better when that talent is promoted from within.
Priya is a highly talented creative leader with a sharp and curious mind, great maturity and a clear vision for the kind of work both she and BBH want to produce. She has already proved an invaluable contributor by leading the PWW Bangalore creative team in the past.
Both Priya and Arvind are "Good and Nice" and I'm convinced they will add significantly to BBH's creative output. The creative leadership at BBH India is now fully in place and set to take the next giant leap forward. "
Priya Gurnani, executive creative director, BBH India, added, "I am looking forward to embodying and enjoying this new role. BBH has always been a place where 'Outstanding is the norm', and that applies to the work we do and the culture we have. As I continue my journey at BBH, I hope to zag for years to come."
Arvind Menon, executive creative director, BBH India, added, "I'm equal parts honoured, excited and terrified. BBH has an undeniably rich culture of creative excellence. And I know it's only work that can help climb up to those rarefied heights. So I'm just going to focus on that."
When not working, Arvind is learning to play the guitar and ukulele, making cocktails and is also an amateur cartoonist. He is passionate about equity in education and has mentored children as part of the Green Batti Project.
Priya is passionate about music and has also composed a fun song – Papita, that has gone viral on Tiktok with close to 1 million views.