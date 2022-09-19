BBH appoints two new ECD's

With over 15 years of experience, Priya specialises in building creative communication that is at the intersection of brands, culture and consumer behaviour. In the past, she has worked with Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, McCann Worldwide and has created culture-defining work for brands like Stayfree, Yatra.com, Heineken, Kingfisher Ultra, Amstel and Zee5. Most recently, she conceptualised and wrote the lyrics to a rap song for the entertainment channel – Zing's Apni Vibe Apni Tribe campaign. In 2009, she was amongst the winners of the Cannes Young Lions.