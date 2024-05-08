BBH India appoints Ankit Sharma and Layla Khan as senior vice presidents – strategy

Meanwhile, Layla comes with over 15 years of experience working at creative agencies like Wunderman Thompson (now called VML), Mullen Lowe Group, and Contract Advertising (WPP) in India and Sri Lanka. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of global brands such as HSBC, Kellogg’s, De Beers, Yardley London, Upfield Flora and Unilever (Lakme, Tresemme, Knorr, Hellman Mayo, Marmite, Pureit, Surf Excel, and Vim). She has also delivered success for multiple homegrown brands such as Kotak Wealth, Haldiram’s, Godrej Interio, Everyuth Naturals, Sugarlite and D’décor. Layla is passionate about deciphering region-specific’s cultural and sub-cultural codes and fashioning tech-infused narratives that has earned her coveted accolades at Effie Awards in India and Sri Lanka.