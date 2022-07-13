BBH India appoints George Sebastian as ECD

George Sebastian, executive creative director, BBH India, added, "There are a few things at the core of this celebrated agency, and network at large, that strongly resonate with me. Whether it is an unabashed love for ideas, a robust culture of expression and debate, or the wonderful team of Good and Nice folks one gets to learn from. BBH is bubbling with opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Russell and all black sheep to explode its massive potential.”

A multi-hyphenate, George is also an experienced voice artist, vocalist and poet.