BBH India appoints Ashutosh Jaiswal as vice president, strategic planning

BBH India has announced the appointment of Ashutosh Jaiswal as vice president, strategic planning, as a response to the growth and evolving requirements of existing clients, along with several significant new business wins.
Jaiswal will report to BBH India's chief strategy officer and MD, Sanjay Sharma. He brings over eleven years of experience in integrated planning for brands such as Bluestar, Godrej properties, Big Bazaar, Huggies, Disney, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank, to name a few.
In his last role as Creative Strategy Director at FCB Interface, he worked on Mahindra Mileage Guarantee which ended up reaching 18.5 million people and raking in 16.6k leads in 90 days.
Sanjay Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, and MD, of BBH India, said, "We at BBH have been providing high-impact solutions to our clients across the entire marketing funnel. Ashutosh Jaiswal along with a deep understanding of consumers and culture also brings expertise in analytics and platforms, which is of great importance in providing new-age marketing and communications solutions. I see him making a great impact on our work."
Ashutosh Jaiswal was quoted as saying, "BBH's work amply demonstrates the value they place on strong strategic insights leading to grounded storytelling. This reaffirms my own belief that ideas built on sharp, often simple, cultural truths not only deliver impact but also long- lasting resonance. I eagerly look forward to the great work that is to come from our collaboration."