BBH India Brings Aarti Srinivasan On Board

Welcoming Aarti on board, Russell Barrett, CCO & CEO, BBH India and Publicis Worldwide India, said, "Aarti is an amazing talent and I'm incredibly excited to have her join us at BBH. She's obviously won a ton of awards and has created some great big brand work. But the thing that struck me the most with her work was how every single piece had a strong point of view. Her ideas are modern, progressive and beautifully crafted and I look forward to working with her to give shape to many more famous and modern pieces of work at BBH India."