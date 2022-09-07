BBH India elevates Radhika Burman to Head Delhi Office

Along with the new responsibility, Radhika will continue her role as VP Strategy.
BBH India (a Publicis Groupe agency) today announced the elevation of Radhika Burman to become VP, Head Delhi, BBH India, to broaden and accelerate the agencies' growth in the region. Radhika has been with BBH since 2020 as VP, Strategy.
In the past year, Radhika has been an essential part of the BBH Delhi team, spearheading the strategic thinking on existing clients like Beam Suntory and Nestle, along with successful new business wins like Hitachi and Godrej ProClean, to name a few.
In her new role, Radhika will be responsible for current clients, people and new business performance in Delhi, along with driving strategic thinking across clients.
With over 12 years of experience, Radhika brings a sharp understanding of consumers, culture and new media. In her last role, she was Manager – Strategy & Consumer Insights at Platinum Guild International, where she spearheaded the launch of Men of Platinum – the first ever men's platinum jewellery brand and Platinum Evara – bridal jewellery. Prior to that, she has led strategic thinking on brands like Zee, PepsiCo, Hero, Mahindra, Microsoft and Cargill, among others.
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia & Chairman, BBH India, said, "At BBH India, we want to empower our people to grow from within. In Radhika, we have found someone who is not only a fantastic strategy professional, but someone is also passionate about building value-creating client relationships, fostering talent and creating culturally relevant work. I am excited to see her shine."
Radhika Burman, VP, head Delhi, BBH India, added, "I am excited to take on this new role at BBH Delhi. With growth as the key focus for this office, I hope to energise the teams towards building truly integrated solutions for our clients and leveraging our areas of expertise in strategy, data and creative thinking to deliver experiences and brand narratives that are differentiated and help solve real business challenges."
When not working, Radhika is obsessed with reading and watching crime & mystery fiction. She is a classically trained Dhrupad singer and a certified piano teacher.