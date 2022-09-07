BBH India elevates Radhika Burman to Head Delhi Office

With over 12 years of experience, Radhika brings a sharp understanding of consumers, culture and new media. In her last role, she was Manager – Strategy & Consumer Insights at Platinum Guild International, where she spearheaded the launch of Men of Platinum – the first ever men's platinum jewellery brand and Platinum Evara – bridal jewellery. Prior to that, she has led strategic thinking on brands like Zee, PepsiCo, Hero, Mahindra, Microsoft and Cargill, among others.