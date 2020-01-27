BBH India Hires Nivedita Agashe as Creative Director

BBH India today announced the appointment of Nivedita Agashe as Creative Director in its Mumbai Office. She will report into BBH India’s Chief Creative Officer & Managing Partner Russell Barrett and will lead a talented team of copy, art and design professionals.
Nivedita comes with 11 years of expansive experience in advertising with expertise in developing clutter-breaking engaging campaigns. In the past, she has worked with DDB Mudra, Taproot India and Sideways Consulting. She has spearheaded creative expression for a diverse set of brands like Volkswagen, Times of India, Mumbai Mirror, Airtel, Stayfree, Borosil Glassworks and The Taj Group.
Apart from advertising, she writes poetry and has also penned lyrics for a Pune based folk-rock band called Jaagar.
Welcoming Nivedita on board, Russell Barrett, CCO & managing partner, BBH India said, "I’ve been keen to bring Nivedita on board for a few years now and I’m really happy to finally have her join our team. Nivedita comes with years of experience and is a brilliant writer as well as a strong ideas person. She is, both a lovely person and really brilliant with her craft and that makes her a perfect Blacksheep. "
Nivedita Agashe, creative director, BBH India added “BBH has always done work that is not only meticulously crafted but also distinctive and in step with the times. I'm excited to be a part of the team”