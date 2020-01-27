BBH India Hires Nivedita Agashe as Creative Director

Welcoming Nivedita on board, Russell Barrett, CCO & managing partner, BBH India said, "I’ve been keen to bring Nivedita on board for a few years now and I’m really happy to finally have her join our team. Nivedita comes with years of experience and is a brilliant writer as well as a strong ideas person. She is, both a lovely person and really brilliant with her craft and that makes her a perfect Blacksheep. "