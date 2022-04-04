BC Web Wise announces senior appointments

Arijit Basu has been appointed as vice president, strategy & growth, Gaurang Menon as chief creative officer and Krishal Mehta as AVP Media Head.
BC Web Wise has appointed Arijit Basu as vice president, strategy & growth, Gaurang Menon as chief creative officer and Krishal Mehta as AVP Media Head. This strengthening across teams will take the agency's offerings to a new scale across strategy, creative and media.
Talking about the new appointments, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder and MD, BC Web Wise said: ``Over two-decades as a digital agency, we can now see that digital has totally come of age and is becoming a top priority for CMOS and CEOs. It is also getting the bigger share of the ad spend. So today as we evolve from a digital agency to a marketing agency partner to the client, we are ensuring that we also beef up our top of pyramid strength with carefully hand picked talent.
For instance Arijit Basu comes with a very rich and successful experience in the mainstream media, and yet someone who has a sharp sense of the emerging Web 3.0 possibilities.
Gaurang Menon is an old fish, and it is great to have him back. Plus he now comes with a rich exposure with the larger network agencies. This is going to be of immense value to us, other than the fact that he has been one of the most strategic and out of the box creative mavericks we have had in our agency.
With digital moving up the stack, we are also ensuring that we have the right people who can deliver exponential value for clients who are unleashing their bigger spends on digital. Krishal Mehta has been an amazing find for us, I would say a prize catch. Not just enviable experience and reputation in the media network, he is looked up to and respected amongst his peers and this is going to help us to further expand our team with the right talent.
Overall I think we have really beefed up our top team with some fantastic people here. And we are going to continue this process. We should be further strengthening our leadership team to meet the increasing needs of our clients with digital media taking the larger share of audience’s media consumption.’’
Arijit Basu, vice president, strategy & growth, with 17+ years of experience across content and business growth, says “As a new fish in the organization, I look forward to working across different functions and teams in building sustainable growth through strategic planning. My aim is to help build more efficient client offerings via creative solutions and new tech offerings. I will be actively engaging in brand discussion for building metaverse and creating NFTs. Exciting days ahead with a visionary like Chaaya at the helm, I am looking forward to exploring a whole new dimension of brand solutions in the digital formats and constructing new age solutions for clients and partners in the coming months.”
Arijit comes with a background of working with giants like Viacom 18, and building IPs like VH1 Supersonic, MTV Roadies, and more.
Returning to BC Web Wise after taking on challenges at brands like Madison, iContract, and more, Gaurang Menon, Chief Creative Officer looks forward to building the next level of growth.
“It’s my second stint at BC Web Wise, so it’s more of a homecoming. Having worked with Chaaya and some of the existing team members years back it’s great to see that the soul of the company is still intact and buzzing after all these years.
My mandate is very clear and simple - to help take the Creative product to the next level, along with key-stakeholders, and to enable more digital innovations for our clients.”
Krishal Mehta, joining as AVP Media Head with leading entertainment and automobile brands, among others, under his belt, aims for the steadily crucial MarTech future.
“I am thrilled to join BC Web Wise, given the new normal we are rapidly seeing technology adoption like AI, blockchain & IoT which will emerge at the forefront of disruption. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to spearhead the Media vertical with a veteran-like Chaaya and drive the agency’s integrated media. My task is to elevate existing media functions by crafting MarTech solutions with deep tech integration to solve business problems.”
With this multidisciplinary firepower hitting the ground running, BC Web Wise is geared up to take on the reopened, ready-for-action world with 10x energy & results!