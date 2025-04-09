BCCL names Sundar Kondur as Director - Times Experiences

Bennett Coleman & Co.afa (The Times Group) has appointed Sundar Kondur to the position of director – Times Experiences. Previously, he held the role of director – South & East within the organisation, where he focused on regional development and audience engagement. Sundar posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.

His professional background includes over two decades in the media industry, encompassing areas such as storytelling, marketing, media strategy, brand management, and business development. He began his career in 2003 as publisher and general manager at Mid Day. Subsequent roles include positions at Kasturi & Sons (The Hindu), and this appointment marks his second period of employment with Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.