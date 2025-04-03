BeanstalkAsia appoints Rajneesh Chaturvedi as Chief Executive Officer

BeanstalkAsia, an integrated marketing communications agency, has appointed Rajneesh Chaturvedi as its chief executive officer (CEO). Rajneesh brings over two decades of experience across consumer marketing, brand strategy, and media. His expertise spans multiple industries, including FMCG, BFSI, media & entertainment, and e-commerce (Healthcare).

Advertisment

Commenting on this strategic leadership appointment, Upendra Singh Thakur, founder & director, BeanstalkAsia, said, “We are delighted to have Rajneesh onboard. His rich experience and diverse background across media planning & buying, brand strategy and marketing, complement our aggressive growth ambitions across diverse geographical markets in Asia.”

Malini Sharma Thakur, co-founder & director, BeanstalkAsia, further added, “With Rajneesh at the helm, BeanstalkAsia aims to strengthen its position as a leader in integrated marketing communications, leveraging his vast experience to drive creativity, strategic insights, and meaningful engagement for our clients.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Rajneesh Chaturvedi shared, I’m thrilled to join BeanstalkAsia as CEO and lead a team of talented professionals. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and explore new opportunities for growth."

Prior to joining BeanstalkAsia, Rajneesh has held leadership roles in organisations such as Medlife and Kraft Heinz, where he was the key member of the team involved in launching the Kraft portfolio in India. His brand portfolio includes Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil, and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

His experience in the global communications landscape includes leadership roles at WPP Group and IPG Mediabrands, where he worked on high-impact campaigns for brands such as Lifebuoy, Lux, Colgate, NIVEA, HDFC Life, Mercedes Benz, LG, LIC, Bank of India, Honda Motorcycles & Citibank.