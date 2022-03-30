Beeing Social ropes in Deepal Trivedi as Director of Operations

Before joining Beeing Social, Deepal worked for Nissan India, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, RG Hospitals, Kale Consultants and more.
Trivedi is a digital-first native with over 15 years of hands-on experience and exposure across key digital marketing functions. Before joining Beeing Social, Deepal worked for Nissan India, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, RG Hospitals, Kale Consultants and more.
Abhishek Mittal, co-founder, Beeing Social added, “Deepal's accession to our team is a significant step forward in our efforts to broaden our capabilities. By combining creativity and innovation, we can help a variety of brands navigate their digital journeys. Regardless of the upheaval caused by the pandemic, the digital medium continues to thrive. I believe we can use our digital talents and knowledge to assist brands in achieving an extraordinary growth trajectory, allowing us to tap into empowering more businesses."
Speaking about his new role, Deepal Trivedi said, “I'm excited to begin this new chapter in my working life. I feel that our agency's success stems from our constant efforts to push the envelope in terms of ideas and innovation, as well as our willingness to go above and beyond. I am ecstatic and pleased to have been chosen to lead the next phase of development.”
Beeing Social had recently bagged the mandate for Welex, a trusted name in herbal healthcare that makes premium quality Ayurvedic products for chronic ailments. As per the mandate, the agency will take care of the complete digital marketing duties of Welex, including social media management, performance marketing, and SEO, to drive brand awareness, consumer engagement, and brand growth.