BEFMA appoints Syed Sultan Ahmed as vice president

The BRICS Educational Film and Media Association (BEFMA) has appointed Syed Sultan Ahmed as its vice-president. He will be responsible for supporting the organisation’s programmes focused on film-based education and media literacy across BRICS and BRICS+ nations.

Ahmed is an education reformer and filmmaker with experience in school-focused media initiatives. He currently serves as chairperson of The Association of International Schools of India (TAISI) and is founder and chief learner at LXL Ideas. He also curates the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF).

His School Cinema model integrates films into school curricula and has been implemented across multiple institutions. Ahmed has received seven National Film Awards from the President of India, including awards for Best Educational Film and Best Film on Family Values. His films have been screened at international film festivals.

“I’m honoured to join BEFMA at a moment when film and media are becoming vital tools for education and global conversation,” said Syed Sultan Ahmed. “I look forward to working with educators, filmmakers and young creators across BRICS to expand access, deepen media literacy, and give learners the means to tell their own stories to the world.”

BEFMA works to promote educational film and media collaboration among BRICS countries.