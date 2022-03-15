Beginnen Media announces new appointments

Talking about his appointment, Tushar said “These are exciting times to join Azaad, a point where growth in TV households is much faster than Urban and the viewership is also showing an upward trend in the Rural markets. There is a remarkable emergence in the Economic, Social and Technological environment in the Rural Market and every advertiser is looking at ways to reach the ‘Ru-Urban’ consumers. The journey seems very interesting and I look forward to contributing in shaping up the Revenue Model for Advertisers in Rural and Free-to-air category on Azaad.”