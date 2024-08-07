BEI Confluence appoints Manish Bhatnagar as director of digital services

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He joins BEI Confluence after a five-year stint as head-digital marketing at Digitalthinkhub.
BEI Confluence, an independent 360 agency in India, has announced a strategic addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Manish Bhatnagar, a senior digital marketing professional as director-digital services from August 5, 2024.
Bhatnagar is a seasoned strategic digital marketing professional with 19 years of experience driving digital marketing and transformation, programmatic marketing, influencer marketing, digital media planning and buying for objective oriented ROI based marketing plans.
He joins BEI Confluence after a five-year stint as head-digital marketing at Digitalthinkhub, a large sized digital- first agency in Gurugram where he excelled in creating client-centered.
Bhatnagar joined BEI Confluence with stints in digital marketing agencies and media houses including Digital Thinkhub, Percept Ltd, Times Group, Hindustan Times (HT) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Throughout his career he has excelled in developing client centric digital marketing campaigns and strategies that consistently achieve and exceeded desired ROI objectives.
At BEI Confluence he joins in a leadership position heading the digital team and from the agency’s side will lead the digital initiatives on Digital First brands like Biryani by Kilo, Kajaria Kerovit, Insecticides (India) Ltd, JK Group, Modi Group’s flagship brands and many more.
On his appointment Tapas Gupta, CMD, BEI Confluence commented, “As the world of advertising in India is rapidly moving towards a Digital-First approach, investing in bright & seasoned digital resources and digital technology have been our key priorities in last few years. Manish’s appointment is in line with our vision of rapidly transforming BEI Confluence into one of India’s foremost Talent & Technology based 360, fully Indian and independent Marketing Communications agencies in next two years.”
Abhishek Gupta, Joint MD, BEI Confluence stated, “We are delighted to have Manish head our Digital initiatives and lead a large team of digital professionals to provide our clients with Digital-First solutions that will help our brands acquire greater salience, achieve ROI driven results and build a robust future for these brands. I strongly believe Manish with his impressive credentials and rich experience in building brands digitally will be able to take BEI Confluence’s Digital initiatives to its next level. We wish him the very best.”
Manish Bhatnagar added, “I am thrilled to join BEI Confluence and contribute to its dynamic team. The opportunity to work for such a forward-thinking organization aligns perfectly with my passion for creating impactful digital marketing strategies. I am eager to leverage my experience to drive innovative campaigns and achieve outstanding results for our clients.”