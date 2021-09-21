BEI Confluence appoints Syed Adnan Murtaza as Chief Creative Officer

Prior to joining BEI Confluence Sam was the Head-Creative & Tech in Grapes Digital.
Syed Adnan Murtaza, better known as Sam, has joined BEI Confluence in Delhi as the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) in September, 2021. Sam comes with over two decades of experience in creative thinking, ideation and generation of integrated ideas. While Sam has vast experience on some of the leading multinational brands both on mainline and digital creative domains, his specialisation for over a decade has been in setting up and leading digital creative thinking in large and digitally advanced agencies.
Sam brings with him substantial technical knowledge infused with creative thinking in digital and user experience (UX) which are the critical areas of know-how for a digitally savvy creative leader in the current post- pandemic era and the future where the advertising specialisation is rapidly moving towards a ‘phygital world’ of advertising and communication across thinking, ideation, execution and evaluation.
Sam has worked across advertising agencies, software, web development, SAAS, start-ups and entrepreneurial ventures. He has experience of over two decades of crafting engaging experiences and advertising for some of the key clients in Tech, FMCG, BFSI, Pharma and Automobile industry such as Nokia, Samsung, Bata, Abbott, RB, Ford, Eicher, Nexa, Microsoft, Perfetti and Tech Mahindra to name a few.
Prior to joining BEI Confluence Sam was the Head-Creative & Tech in Grapes Digital, one of the leading digital agencies in India. Before that he was with Cheil Worldwide for six years and Wunderman (WPP) handling the creative mandates of some of their leading client portfolios.
On Sam’s appointment, Tapas Gupta, CMD BEI Confluence commented, “We are happy to have Sam on board as the CCO to energise and implement our vision of integrating our agency to a phygital communications network, so that we truly offer innovative and cut-through 360 communications solutions for our brands”. Abhishek Gupta, Dy. MD remarked “Sam is a sound creative leader and a thinker, and will contribute immensely in refreshing our overall creative ideation and execution and take it to its next level. He brings with him a tech savvy digital knowledge & skillset that can provide refreshing creative solutions to the brands we work for”.
“BEI Confluence is a strong strategic and creative powerhouse, led by industry veterans and young guns and they handle some of the leading brands in the FMCG and B2C category in the country. I am very excited about this new assignment and my mandate has been to take the agency to its next level ‘BEI Confluence 2.0’ and transform it to a new-age phygital communication network at the earliest. I am looking forward to leading an already existing formidable creative team and offer our clients the new age and potent phygital communication and creative solutions” added Sam.