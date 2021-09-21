BEI Confluence appoints Syed Adnan Murtaza as Chief Creative Officer

“BEI Confluence is a strong strategic and creative powerhouse, led by industry veterans and young guns and they handle some of the leading brands in the FMCG and B2C category in the country. I am very excited about this new assignment and my mandate has been to take the agency to its next level ‘BEI Confluence 2.0’ and transform it to a new-age phygital communication network at the earliest. I am looking forward to leading an already existing formidable creative team and offer our clients the new age and potent phygital communication and creative solutions” added Sam.