BEI Confluence elevates Abhishek Gupta as joint managing director (JMD)

On his elevation, Abhishek Gupta, added, ‘BEI Confluence after a robust performance for last two years since COVID is now poised to further accelerate its growth and has set an aggressive target of 20% growth in the current year. We have ambitious plans for the next two years and want to be amongst the top three fully independent advertising systems in India by 2026. To achieve this vision, I am very clear on the way forward; Invest in the right people internally and help them bring out their best, ensure SOPs are respected, and provide solutions to brands which impact their business in a positive manner and help them grow YOY.”