BEI Confluence elevates Abhishek Gupta as joint managing director (JMD)

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Gupta has been leading the BEI Confluence business operations as Dy. MD for the last four years.
BEI Confluence, an independent 360 agency in India, has announced the elevation of Abhishek Gupta who has been leading the BEI Confluence business operations as Dy. MD for last 4 years to joint managing director (JMD) with effect from April 1, 2024.
Under Abhishek’s leadership, the agency achieved a 15% revenue growth and over 100% growth in the bottom-line, with many new and reputed business acquisitions like Total Energies, Mrs. Bector’s Cremica Biscuits & English Oven bread, Wai Wai Instant Noodles from CG Foods, Rajhans Nutriments the makers of Schmitten Chocolates, ECE Lifts & Elevators from the Birla Group & Kerovit Bath Fittings from the Kajaria Group and more. The existing brands too accounted substantial revenue growth in 2023/24.
Abhishek has been working with BEI Confluence since 2016 where he had joined from Ogilvy & Mather. In O&M Abhishek worked for over four years leading some of O&M’s flagship brands like Sprite and Kinley from the Coca-Cola Company as well as the Lighting Division of Philips.
Abhishek comes with around seventeen years of experience in creative and brand management having started his career with some of the top agencies in India. His first stint was with Euro RSCG (now known as Havas Media) where he was working on brands like Max New York Life Insurance, Makemytrip, Indiatimes.com and few other brands. He then moved to Publicis India, leading the Nestle business on flagship brands like Maggi, A+ Milk and the entire Dairy segment along with brands like Mcvitie’s from United Biscuits.
On this major re-structuring of BEI Confluence, Tapas Gupta, chairman and MD, commented, “This is a generational shift in the agency. I am happy that the management of the agency is being passed on to a much younger professional who brings with him enormous modern-day skills and experience in steering & managing the agency and the large FMCG brands it handles. With Abhishek as JMD and partnered by Shahid Hussain as National Creative Director (NCD), the leadership team is now future- ready for further growth and consolidation”.
On his elevation, Abhishek Gupta, added, ‘BEI Confluence after a robust performance for last two years since COVID is now poised to further accelerate its growth and has set an aggressive target of 20% growth in the current year. We have ambitious plans for the next two years and want to be amongst the top three fully independent advertising systems in India by 2026. To achieve this vision, I am very clear on the way forward; Invest in the right people internally and help them bring out their best, ensure SOPs are respected, and provide solutions to brands which impact their business in a positive manner and help them grow YOY.”
As BEI Confluence continues to evolve to a large independent agency network, its focus now is to acquire and invest in the right balance of brands and professionals who will steer the agency to its next level in next two years.