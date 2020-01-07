BEI Confluence promotes Abhishek Gupta to Dy. Managing Director

The BEI Confluence Board has elevated Abhishek Gupta to Dy. MD with effect from January 1, 2020. Abhishek has been working with the Agency since 2015 where he had joined from Ogilvy & Mather. In O&M Abhishek worked for over four years as a senior brand management professional heading O&M’s flagship brands like Sprite and Kinley from the Coca Cola Company as well as the Lighting Division brands of Philips.
In the last five years in BEI Confluence, Abhishek has served at various senior positions in brand management and before his elevation was the executive director of the Agency heading the Delhi operations and a member of the board of directors of the Company. Abhishek comes with over 16 years experience in creative and brand management and has earlier worked for leading global Agency Groups like Euro RSCG and Publicis in Delhi/NCR across brands like Nestle India, McVities Biscuits, Indiatimes, Max New York Life Insurance and more before joining O&M in 2012/13.
Abhishek, who is an accomplished sound design, film production professional had graduated in Ad Film Production from London before joining BEI Confluence, Mumbai office in 2004 as a management trainee in creative, excelling in several advertising film scripts as well as production related expertise. After a few years in creative, he switched over to brand management which he has been doing for the last 12 years.
On his elevation as Dy. MD, Abhishek observed “As a larger mid-sized agency with a footprint across three metros and offering 360 services, my main objective will be to maintain the growth trajectory of the agency at a time when most clients’ budgets are stagnant or shrinking, while at the same time they are demanding more services, & more man-hours from agencies with greater economies of scale. Our main competition are the off-shoots of the global agency groups, most of whom have spawned into multiple agency brands to cater to businesses of various sizes, specialisations and cultures. These global agency spin-offs pitch for various sizes and kind of businesses with greater agility and nimbleness than the big 7 or 8 in the past. My challenge in the short term is to re-build BEI Confluence as a lean, mean machine to be able to win in this intensely competitive environment & from a long term create a robust, strategic & creative communication agency with integrated services, with a more hands on approach on each brand”
On this management re-structuring, Tapas Gupta, chairman & MD of BEI Confluence commented “In keeping with the times, this is a generational shift in the Agency. To stay competitive and fighting- fit at a time when the business model of managing advertising agencies is undergoing huge transformation, I am happy that the management of the agency is being passed on to a much younger professional who is seen as a ‘Change-Leader’ and brings with him enormous modern-day skills and experience in steering & managing the agency and the large FMCG brands it handles. As the d, I will continue to guide and mentor the professionals in Abhishek’s team and spend more time in providing strategic inputs and ideas on the brands we handle”.
(We got this information in a press release.)