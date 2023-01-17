BeLive Technology appoints Sunil Nair as President

With this new appointment, the company is looking to expand globally.
BeLive Technology, a solution provider of live and video commerce technology has roped in Sunil Nair as president. With this new appointment, the company is strengthening its current management team as the company is looking to expand globally.
Nair has over 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution at global video and technology companies.
Prior to this role, he was managing director at APAC Region & CEO, Firework India. Before that, he was serving as a chief operating officer of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd.
Sunil holds a master’s degree in management science from University of Pune. He is also a certified systems analyst from National Computing Centre, UK.