Benetton Group’s Jasleen Kaur joins Reliance Brands as AVP of marketing and PR

“Didn’t get emotive until I packed all the stuff and started exiting some WhatsApp groups! Reality takes its own time to hit!,” wrote Jasleen Kaur on LinkedIn after she finished her last day at the Benetton Group after more than seven years.
Kaur moves to Reliance Brands where she will work as the associate vice president (AVP) of marketing and PR. Going by her updated LinkedIn profile, she will be leading the Mothercare, H by Hamley’s, and Hugo Boss brands.
Kaur in her 12-year-old career has also worked at Cannon India for four years and at the India Infrastructure Publishing Private Limited for a year.