Benetton India MD & CEO steps down

Ramprasad Sridharan, managing director and chief executive officer of Benetton India, is stepping down to pursue a new professional opportunity, the company announced.

Sridharan joined the Italian fashion group in June 2021 and will continue to lead the business through the transition period while a successor is finalised.

Before Benetton, he held leadership roles at several fashion and footwear companies. He was president of Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand for Clarks, where he also served as India CEO from 2010 to 2016. He has previously been CEO of Lerros Fashions India and director of sales and retail at Reebok India.

During his visit to India, Claudio Sforza, CEO of Benetton Group, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the market and thanked Sridharan for his “valuable leadership spanning four years, under which the brand has expanded its presence and strengthened its consumer connect.”

“India has been a key market to Benetton’s growth journey, and it will continue to remain a priority market for us,” Sforza said. “With our strong brand presence and continued consumer trust, we see clear opportunities for growth and will remain focused on building the business in a consistent and sustainable manner.”

Benetton India currently operates close to 300 standalone stores through company-owned and franchise formats, and retails via more than 1,000 offline and online touchpoints across the country.