Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd.(Times Group) appoints Kamal Krishnan P.S as AVP - Response

Bennett Coleman and Co.(Times Group) has recently appointed Kamal Krishnan P.S as AVP - Response. He was previously working as National Head - Media Solutions (Print) at The Mathrubhumi Printing And Publishing Company, where he worked for around 3 years.
With an experience of more than 21 years in the industry, Kamal Krishnan has worked with Radio Mango, Vodafone(Hutch), Rediffusion and Contract Advertising in the past. Kamal has worked with Times Group in the past as Response Head for around 5 years (2012 - March 2017).