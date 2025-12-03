Bergner India elevates Umesh Guptaa as CEO

Bergner India, a cookware and kitchen solutions company, announced the elevation of Umesh Guptaa as managing director & chief executive officer.



Umesh Guptaa, who has been serving as the managing director, Bergner India, since its inception. He has played a pivotal role in building the brand’s presence in the country and shaping its vision of bringing global innovation and world-class kitchenware to Indian homes.

In his expanded role, he will lead the company’s long-term strategy across categories and distribution, with a focus on product development, safety standards, and technology-led kitchen solutions designed for Indian consumers.

His mandate includes strengthening the company’s approach to safer and more performance-driven cookware using transparent, verified materials.

Alongside product strategy, Guptaa will guide community-facing initiatives that connect home cooks and professionals through learning formats and conversations. He will also oversee Bergner India’s shift from a premium cookware label to a broader culinary lifestyle brand, in alignment with Bergner Group’s global direction.

Sharing his perspective on the new role, Umesh Guptaa, managing director & CEO, Bergner India, said: “Bergner entered India with a simple but powerful belief — that Indian kitchens deserve the same level of innovation, safety, and design as any global market. As I step into the role of managing director & CEO, my vision is to build and strengthen Bergner India as a trusted companion in every kitchen — one that enables healthier cooking, inspires culinary creativity, and celebrates the emotional bond between food, family and everyday moments. We will continue to invest in product innovation, brand-building and community platforms that bring us closer to the modern Indian consumer.”

His elevation to managing director and CEO is expected to support these priorities, with continued emphasis on local insight, sustainability considerations, and practical premium kitchen solutions.