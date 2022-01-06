Bert Labs elevates ex-VP of RPSG Group, Bhavana Mittal as Chief Growth Officer and Executive Director

Mittal is also the former regional head of media, South Asia at Reckitt Benckiser and has over two decades of experience in the industry. Mittal started her career with Saatchi & Saatchi as media executive in 1998 and has worked in WPP owned media agency GroupM for more than 2 years. She also worked in agencies such as Contract Advertising and Cheil Communications previously. Prior to her stint with RB, she worked with British drugmaker GSK for over six years.