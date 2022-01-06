Bert Labs elevates ex-VP of RPSG Group, Bhavana Mittal as Chief Growth Officer and Executive Director

Bhavana joined Bert Labs as Non-Executive director in the month of October last year.
Bhavana Mittal, former VP (Head) - media and digital, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has been appointed as chief growth officer and executive director at Bert Labs. She joined as non-executive director in October last year. Bhavana worked with RPSG for around 2 years and handled brands like Too Yumm!, Spencers, Nature's Basket, Saregama Carvaan among others.
Mittal is also the former regional head of media, South Asia at Reckitt Benckiser and has over two decades of experience in the industry. Mittal started her career with Saatchi & Saatchi as media executive in 1998 and has worked in WPP owned media agency GroupM for more than 2 years. She also worked in agencies such as Contract Advertising and Cheil Communications previously. Prior to her stint with RB, she worked with British drugmaker GSK for over six years.