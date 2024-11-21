Bestseller India CEO Vineet Gautam announces exit

Vineet Gautam, who has been serving as CEO of Bestseller India, is set to step down from his role. He joined the organisation in 2010 and has contributed over 15 years of service. During his tenure, focused on enhancing profitability, revenue, and business growth.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gautam was instrumental in building the presence of brands like Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only Brand House, and others in India, playing a pivotal role in their market establishment. He led the development of channel strategies across retail, wholesale, and online segments. Gautam’s responsibilities included overseeing business operations spanning marketing, projects, finance, IT, supply chain management, and HR. Additionally, he focused on ensuring operational efficiency, resource management, and maintaining production quality and service standards.

Throughout his career, Gautam has worked with organisations like Domino’s Pizza, Cafe Coffee Day, Idea Cellular, Benetton Group, and Etisalat Telecom.