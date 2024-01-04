Betterhalf onboards Aseem Sharma as head of growth and marketing

With Aseem’s expertise, Betterhalf will focus on targeting a growth trajectory of Rs 1000 Cr wedding GOV by December 2024.
Betterhalf, a matrimony app and tech-enabled wedding planning company, has recently announced the appointment of Aseem Sharma as the company’s new head of growth and marketing.
Following his appointment, Betterhalf is poised to expand its wedding services footprint across the country. Aseem will work to accelerate the company's growth trajectory to an annual Rs 1000 Cr wedding GOV (Gross Order Value) by the end of 2024.
The brand has created a playbook for weddings in India and Aseem brings forth extensive experience in the realm of growth and product leadership. With his appointment, Betterhalf is eyeing to maximise its user growth and revenue. His tech expertise amalgamated with his product-market fit building and scaling acumen will be instrumental in leveraging technology and scalability to help the brand in the wedding services market landscape.
Commenting on Aseem Sharma’s appointment, Pawan Gupta, co-founder & CEO, Betterhalf, said, “We’re thrilled to have Aseem onboard. His domain knowledge and the intricate network that he brings to the table will help us strengthen our position in the market, stimulating the company to expand its wedding services footprint across the country.”
Prior to this, Aseem served at Navi as the head of growth and head of product for its lending vertical. He has also worked with global enterprises like Flipkart.
Sharma added, “I'm excited to join Betterhalf at such a pivotal moment. The wedding industry in India holds immense potential and is ready for a tech transition. My focus will be on deploying technology for innovative customer acquisition, driving product-led growth, and optimising operations efficiency to bolster Betterhalf's mission of offering personalised and stress-free weddings to its customers.”