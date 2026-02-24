Bewakoof founder Prabhkiran Singh to step down after 14 years

Prabhkiran Singh, founder and chief executive of Bewakoof, has announced that he will step down from the direct-to-consumer fashion brand he co-founded in 2011, bringing to a close a 14-year stint at the helm of the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Singh said he had decided to leave the business he started at the age of 21, describing it as his “baby” and likening its growth to that of a child coming of age. He added that he would continue to lead the company until the end of March.

Singh recounted the early days of the Mumbai-based brand, which began operations from what he described as a “tiny room in a Mumbai slum”. At a time when venture funding was scarce and the direct-to-consumer model was still nascent in India, he and his co-founder built the business with limited capital. In the initial years, he said, they handled deliveries themselves and responded directly to customer queries.

Over the years, Bewakoof grew into a youth-focused fashion brand with a strong online presence. Singh said the company now ships more than 20,000 products a day and was among the first Indian D2C fashion start-ups to cross Rs 100 crore in revenue. The brand also claims a social media community of over six million followers.

Reflecting on his decision, Singh wrote that after one and a half decades of building the company, he felt it was the right time to prioritise his health, family and personal goals. He stated that the company is “structurally ready” for its next phase of growth, supported by a leadership team and backed by TMRW and the Aditya Birla Group.

Bewakoof became part of TMRW, a venture of the Aditya Birla Group, in November, 2022. Singh indicated that the business is positioned to continue scaling under this framework.

In his post, he thanked colleagues, partners and customers, emphasising that the brand’s journey had been a collective effort. He described the company as his “firstborn”, but said he was confident it was ready to “soar on its own”.

Singh also signalled that he would share previously untold stories from Bewakoof’s journey in the coming weeks.