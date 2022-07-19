Beyond Key onboards Abilash Balan as Head of Marketing and Communication

He will be working closely with the CEO, Piyush Goel and COO Ashish Sankhala.
Beyond Key, an end-to-end digital transformation company has appointed Abilash Balan as head of marketing and communication.
Abilash will lead Beyond Key’s global marketing programs to boost the company’s focus on helping global businesses reimagine themselves for the digital age. He has been mandated to leverage marketing to help build scale by working on the intersection of brand communication, digital transformation, and technology. Additionally, he will also be responsible for Beyond Key's marketing communications, brand development, positioning, solution marketing, corporate marketing, sales enablement, demand generation, and customer marketing.
Abilash brings immense IT marketing expertise from working across several B2B companies in the IT sector. His rich IT experience includes working on multiple technologies such as Salesforce, RPA, Product Engineering, and more.
Adding on this new journey with Beyond Key, Balan commented, “I was completely in awe of the organization's rich culture and focus on innovation, products, and solutions. Beyond Key is at a critical point in its journey; I am excited to lead the efforts to create more widespread brand awareness and affinity while driving a strong growth agenda.”
Commenting on the new appointment, Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Key, said, “Abilash brings rich experience in areas from purpose articulation and global brand building and sales enablement, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.