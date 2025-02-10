Bhanushali Studios appoints Neeraj Vyas as CEO

Bhanushali Studios announced the appointment of Neeraj Vyas as its new chief executive officer. With a career spanning 34 years, including 29 years at Sony, Neeraj brings extensive expertise in sales, content strategy, and programming across films, music, fiction, and non-fiction entertainment. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating the studio’s growth, fostering innovation, and strengthening its position in the entertainment industry.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, content creation and distribution demand a strategic blend of platform selection, pricing, and audience engagement. Leveraging his deep industry expertise, Vyas will lead Bhanushali Studios in its long-term expansion strategy to diversify its presence across various verticals within the film business with new opportunities, strengthen industry partnerships, and create premium entertainment experiences for audiences worldwide.

Vinod Bhanushali, founder and managing director of Bhanushali Studios, welcomed Vyas to the leadership team, stating, “At Bhanushali Studios Ltd., we are committed to pushing creative boundaries. Our collaboration with Hansal Mehta to produce compelling stories is just one example of our vision for impactful cinema. With Neeraj at the helm, we are poised to elevate our content strategy, expand our storytelling reach, and enhance our industry presence. His deep understanding of the entertainment ecosystem will be invaluable in shaping the future of our studio.”

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, he shared, “For me, this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter—one filled with new lessons, fresh ideas, and meaningful growth. At the heart of Bhanushali Studios Ltd. lies a powerful blend of creativity and sharp entrepreneurship, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success.”