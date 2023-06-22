Bharat 24 appoints Devendra Pathak as National Business Head (Special Projects)

He is the former President CRO of A1 TV by Bhoomika Media Initiative, and former Zonal Head at Zee Media.
Devendra Pathak, former President CRO of A1 TV by Bhoomika Media Initiative, and former zonal head at Zee Media, has recently joined the Bharat 24, as national business head (Special Projects).
Prior to this A1TV & Zee Media, he was Head Sales & Marketing (Revenue Head) at ETV News Network (TV18) where he managed the sales for all the regional networks ETV Rajasthan, ETV MPCG, ETV UPUK, ETV Bihar Jharkhand, ETV Haryana Himachal, six news channels and one Urdu channel ETV Urdu.
In a career spanning more than two decades, Dr Pathak has also worked with organisations like Zee Entertainment , Zee Media , 94.3 MYFM radio (DB Corp Limited), Amar Ujala Hindi Daily, Andhra Jyoti Telugu Daily and Dainik Bhaskar Group.
A first class Engineering Graduate & doctorate, Dr. Pathak is an experienced techno commercial media personality, able leader with a demonstrated history of working in the Broadcast Media and Manufacturing industry. He has worked across north west east locations in India.