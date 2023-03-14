Bharat Arora joins Tyroo to Head performance platforms and partnerships in the Asia Pacific

Bharat will consolidate the existing native and Comet business at Tyroo to onboard new publishers.
Ad tech growth platform Tyroo, has announced the appointment of Bharat Arora, as head of performance platforms business. Bharat will consolidate the existing native and Comet business at Tyroo to onboard new publishers and cater to partner success across the company's operating regions in Asia Pacific. This move will contribute a significant boost to Tyroo's portfolio of solutions and aid the organization's mission to empower businesses in Asia pacific to scale and be successful.
With over two decades of experience in the industry, Bharat has held senior leadership positions with prominent companies, including Taboola, Sizmek by amazon, Cheil, and WPP. Known for his strategic thinking, innovative approach, and in-depth knowledge of the native and performance advertising landscape, he will focus on expanding the performance businesses to create deeper alliances with partners and agencies to build a sizable Performance platform for brands to bank on.
Akshay Mathur CRO Tyroo, on welcoming him said, “We are excited to welcome Bharat on our growth journey. As a platform focused on helping brands scale and succeed, building our Performance Platform is key to our expansion story. We believe that multi-platform fragmentation is the best way forward for brands looking to expand and grow. Bharat will be responsible for building a unifying platform for Tyroo that can effectively channel demand by being the largest conglomerate of digital performance suits in Asia.”
Bharat added on his vision for the role, “The digital industry evolution in the last few years, especially through covid and the economic downturn, has really moved the needle on how brands look at advertising platforms, media plans and ROI. Advertisers' now demand incremental audiences, larger target markets with new forms of media tools and an expectation to get ROI on every dollar spent. We intend to get that result for the advertisers. That's where my vision is and I am excited to drive the growth for our partners.”