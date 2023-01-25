Bharat Express appoints Nishant Mishra as Marketing Head

In his new role, he will be closely working with the management for the launch of the channel and create successful brand strategy.
Bharat Express has appointed Nishant Mishra as ‘marketing head’ before its official launch. In his new role, he will be closely working with the management for the launch of the channel and create successful brand strategy, curate content-led events & IP’s, strategic alliances and customized brand solutions for the channel.
Prior to joining Bharat Express, Nishant played a crucial role in the successful launch of Bharat24 and channel’s other marketing initiatives in his national role. In his career spanning over 15 years, Nishant has worked with leading media brands like TV Today, TV18, Zee and iTV Network.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr Nishant Mishra said, “Launch is the most exciting and thrilling phase of a media brand. I am privileged to have this opportunity and look forward to working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals already at Bharat Express”.
Upendrra Rai, CMD & editor-in-chief, Bharat Express, said, “As the channel is gearing up for its official launch on 1st February 2023, we have made a slew of senior-level appointments in critical roles. Nishant’s appointment will add more heft to our remarkable team at the channel and I am confident that Bharat Express will benefit from Nishant’s rich experience”.
Commenting on the appointment, Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express said, “Having worked with Nishant before, I have witnessed Nishant’s growth as a marketing professional. I have always admired his solution-based and result-oriented approach which will further bolster our growth plans for Bharat Express”.